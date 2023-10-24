Jordan Turnbull’s own goal hands Morecambe win over Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan Turnbull’s own goal hands Morecambe win over Tranmere

By Press Association
Jordan Turnbull scored an own goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jordan Turnbull scored an own goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Morecambe maintained their excellent run of form as Jordan Turnbull’s own goal gave the Shrimps a 1-0 win over Tranmere at the Mazuma Stadium.

The defender was unfortunate to divert a superb Chris Stokes cross past his own keeper Luke McGee with 18 minutes to go.

Tranmere started well, with Kristian Dennis missing a great early opportunity  but it was Morecambe who created the better chances, with McGee twice saving well from JJ McKiernan in the first half after good work from Tom Bloxham.

The visiting keeper had to be at his best after the break with a superb save from Bloxham’s close-range effort with his feet and another excellent block from Michael Mellon.

The Shrimps finally broke through with Turnbull’s own goal before Tranmere wasted two glorious late chances to get back in the game.

Connor Jennings fired over from 18 yards before missing the target from close range from the rebound after Adam Smith had saved well from the impressive Rob Apter.