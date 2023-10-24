Halifax earn fourth successive victory as Adam Senior winner sees off Hartlepool

Adam Senior’s second-half goal made it four National League wins in a row for Halifax as they beat Hartlepool 2-1.

Max Wright put the Shaymen in front in the 34th minute when he found the bottom corner with a shot from the edge of the area.

Pools levelled just four minutes later when Emmanuel Dieseruvwe converted Nicky Featherstone’s corner.

But Senior won it just three minutes after the restart when he poked home from a corner.