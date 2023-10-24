Bromley up to third in National League with last-gasp winner against Dorking

Corey Whitely’s stoppage-time strike lifted Bromley up to third place in the National League with a 2-1 win over Dorking at Hayes Lane.

The hosts were stunned when their struggling visitors snatched a fifth-minute lead when Tom Blair slotted the opener past Grant Smith.

But Deji Elerewe delighted the home fans in the 15th minute when he headed his first goal since returning to the club on loan from Charlton.

Dorking looked like they had done enough to break a run of two straight losses but Whitely popped up in the fourth minute of added time to claim the points for the hosts.