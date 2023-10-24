Jon Dahl Tomasson grateful for his surprise match-winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jon Dahl Tomasson grateful for his surprise match-winner

By Press Association
Jon Dahl Tomasson had an unlikely hero (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson had an unlikely hero (Richard Sellers/PA)

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was happy to have an unlikely hero in Callum Brittain after the right-back’s superb curling strike earned a 2-1 victory at Millwall.

Brittain’s first goal for Rovers – his first for anyone in over four years – was enough to ensure his side recorded three wins in a row for the first time since Tomasson took charge 16 months ago.

It lifted Blackburn up to 10th in the Championship, above their opponents, who let an early lead slip in what was their first home game since Gary Rowett’s departure as manager last week.

Tomasson said: “He [Brittain] hadn’t scored – maybe in training once – it’s his first goal in four years, so it’s great to see a finish like that after a switch of play from James Hill.

“So, I’m delighted but I’m almost extremely happy to give our fans a good journey back.”

When asked if Brittain had shown signs that he had a goal of such quality in him, Tomasson said: “I’d be lying if I said yes.

“It was an excellent switch of play, we knew there was space opposite and of course the finish was also excellent.

“We probably could have made it a little bit easier for ourselves and take one of those chances [later in the game] so the game was over, but in the end I think we defended our box against a difficult side who bring a lot of balls into the box.

“I thought we were fighting and showing the right attitude.”

Millwall were ahead after just three minutes when Wes Harding’s header slipped through Blackburn goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt, but his opposite number Bartosz Bialkowski was then at fault for Joe Rankin-Costello’s equaliser.

Brittain struck what turned out to be the winner six minutes into second half when he curled into the top corner after running onto Hill’s long pass.

Millwall interim boss Adam Barret said: “I thought the second half was much better.

“I wanted the lads to play quickly, to move the ball quickly with a little bit of spark and the first half at times just looked a bit edgy.

“I thought the shape was good, you’ve got to be careful against this side because, as we know, they’ve got some very good players and if you get it wrong, they can open you up.

“With the second goal, Joe [Bryan] takes the free-kick, goes down with a groin injury and all of a sudden, they break and score down that side where he would have been.

“Little things just didn’t go for us tonight, but there were a lot of positives, especially in the second half.

“We’ve put a good spell in the game, we’ve now got to do it for longer periods.”