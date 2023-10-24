We were like rabid dogs – John Coleman applauds Accrington’s fast start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

We were like rabid dogs – John Coleman applauds Accrington’s fast start

By Press Association
John Coleman’s side won at AFC Wimbledon (Richard Sellers/PA)
John Coleman’s side won at AFC Wimbledon (Richard Sellers/PA)

John Coleman hailed Accrington’s two-goal opening salvo at AFC Wimbledon as the best start his team have made in 27 years of management.

Stanley struck twice in the first 10 minutes to blow away the Dons and lay the foundations for a 4-2 win – their fourth consecutive victory in League One.

Captain Joe Pritchard bundled home and Tommy Leigh netted a stunning 25-yarder with the visitors creating further chances to score in a scintillating start.

“I thought we were fantastic from start to finish,” said Coleman.

“I said to the lads at half-time, 27 years I’ve been managing, I don’t think I’ve ever seen the team start like that. We were like rabid dogs. Everything I wanted from them today, they showed.”

Dons manager Johnnie Jackson made a triple substitution at half-time but 24 seconds after the restart, Pritchard made it 3-0.

Jackson got the desired response with Omar Bugiel’s brace seeming to set up a tense finish, but Brad Hills’ bullet header put paid to the comeback.

“In a perverse sort of way, it’s more character-building for us for them to get us to 3-2. If that would have petered out to 3-0, our character wouldn’t have been tested,” said Coleman.

“Our character was tested to the hilt and we’ve passed it with flying colours. They showed everything I wanted from them.”

It has been a turbulent week at Accrington with owner Andy Holt announcing that he is putting the club up for sale after a public spat with Coleman’s assistant Jimmy Bell over the renewal of coaching contracts.

“It’s not extra special (because of club being put up for sale), it’s extra special because you come away from home and win,” said Coleman.

“We’ve got the players believing in themselves and believing in each other.”

The Dons’ fortunes have improved dramatically after they finished 21st in League Two last season.

But home form has eluded Jackson’s side and they have won just one of their first seven games at Plough Lane this term.

“We were second best in the first half and well below our level,” said Jackson.

“We gave ourselves too much to do. Three of the goals were poor ones to concede. We have been solid and haven’t given up much, but everything seemed to go wrong. There was no evidence that was about to happen.

“There are 16 games and a big body of work, this is a rarity. There are things we can do to be a little bit more solid and we’re going to need a plan going away from home on Saturday, to defend better than we did here.”