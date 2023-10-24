‘I think it is strange goal was not given’ – Malky Mackay after Ross County draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

‘I think it is strange goal was not given’ – Malky Mackay after Ross County draw

By Press Association
Malky Mackay’s side had a goal ruled out (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay's side had a goal ruled out (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County boss Malky Mackay admitted he thought it was strange his side had a James Brown goal disallowed in the second half of the 0-0 draw with Dundee at Dens.

The Staggies believed they had broken the deadlock but the counter was ruled out with an offside Jordan White adjudged to have been interfering with play.

Referee Colin Steven was asked to review the decision on the trackside monitor and he stuck by the original call to the frustration of the County manager, with the game ending goalless.

Mackay said: “I have had a look at it again and I have spoken to Colin.

“It appeared VAR were wanting Colin to have a look to see if he felt it was subjective enough that there was interference with play.

“Which he obviously did.

“I have looked at it again and again and again and I see Jordan White and Joe Shaughnessy coming across. But they are coming across a fair distance away from the goalkeeper.

“So for that to be catching the eyeline…and I’ve seen plenty of them given in the last six months.

“I think it was strange that the keeper mishandled it and we put it into the net. The linesman did the right thing putting his flag up and letting it go to VAR and then VAR passed it on to Colin to say ‘it is up to you’.

“So the pictures he is looking at are the ones I have seen, I think it is strange that the goal was not given tonight.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty admitted he was disappointed his team could not take all three points from the game but he was still pleased that the Dark Blues remain unbeaten at home this season.

He said: “It feels like a missed opportunity. There were signs that the team hadn’t played for a few weeks. We got sucked into the type of game we didn’t want to play.

“The overriding feeling is disappointment because we didn’t win the game. I know this league. We’re still unbeaten at home and that’s really important. Whether we did enough to win it, we had a wee flurry at the end.

“We could have nicked it but it’s important when it’s in the balance you don’t lose it.

“It’s another clean sheet for Trevor Carson and the back three. You have to focus on some positives.”