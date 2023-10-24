Mansfield boss Nigel Clough happy to halt Harrogate hoodoo

Manager Nigel Clough expressed his delight after Mansfield finally defeated bogey side Harrogate – and did so in devastating fashion.

The Stags had never beaten their North Yorkshire nemesis in seven previous contests, including six defeats.

But goals from Lucas Akins (two), Louis Reed and George Maris rendered Levi Sutton’s late reply mere consolation during a thumping 4-1 triumph.

The comprehensive victory also extended Mansfield’s impressive unbeaten run to a 19th game in all competitions.

Clough was, nevertheless, still frustrated by the lack of a clean sheet.

“We’ve never got anything before against Harrogate, apart from a 0-0 draw, so it was nice to break that run in style and to keep our unbeaten run going,” he said.

“We kept them at arm’s length, which we’ve not been able to do in previous seasons but, whereas a 4-0 victory away from home would have been a brilliant result, I was disappointed by the manner in which we conceded their goal.

“As a team, we needed to show more pride in keeping a clean sheet. We’ve got a brilliant defensive record this season and should have had another clean sheet.

“I also thought we could have scored more goals because we had a few miss-kicks and even took three attempts to score the second, but our front three and midfield three were very good.”

Akins’ brace took him past 100 career league goals, with Clough adding: “I thought he might have got more than that already as he’s been around for quite a while but, to get to three figures while being such a good team player, is a good achievement.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was fuming with his team’s “weak” display and perplexed by the discrepancies between the side’s home and away form, with 13 of this term’s 19 points having come on the road.

“I’m bitterly disappointed because we were well short of what was required and let the fans down,” Weaver said. “Every single one of us was just weak and full credit to Nigel Clough and his team because they were hungrier tonight and we were beaten by the better team.

“We were too easily beaten and I won’t be going to bed happy. For the first goal, we know (Aden) Flint can be hard to deal with at the far post but, then, you have to deal with the second ball and we were just very dozy.

“They looked a threat every time they went forward and we didn’t win the battle against (Lucas) Akins either. We also looked scared to have a shot at goal in case we got booed, but I don’t think we have a threatening atmosphere in the ground.

“We have been very deserving of our away wins this season, but we look a shadow of ourselves at home and we’ve got to create a better atmosphere here by doing better.”