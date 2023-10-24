Mansfield boss Nigel Clough happy to halt Harrogate hoodoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough happy to halt Harrogate hoodoo

By Press Association
Nigel Clough finally tasted victory against Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nigel Clough finally tasted victory against Harrogate (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manager Nigel Clough expressed his delight after Mansfield finally defeated bogey side Harrogate – and did so in devastating fashion.

The Stags had never beaten their North Yorkshire nemesis in seven previous contests, including six defeats.

But goals from Lucas Akins (two), Louis Reed and George Maris rendered Levi Sutton’s late reply mere consolation during a thumping 4-1 triumph.

The comprehensive victory also extended Mansfield’s impressive unbeaten run to a 19th game in all competitions.

Clough was, nevertheless, still frustrated by the lack of a clean sheet.

“We’ve never got anything before against Harrogate, apart from a 0-0 draw, so it was nice to break that run in style and to keep our unbeaten run going,” he said.

“We kept them at arm’s length, which we’ve not been able to do in previous seasons but, whereas a 4-0 victory away from home would have been a brilliant result, I was disappointed by the manner in which we conceded their goal.

“As a team, we needed to show more pride in keeping a clean sheet. We’ve got a brilliant defensive record this season and should have had another clean sheet.

“I also thought we could have scored more goals because we had a few miss-kicks and even took three attempts to score the second, but our front three and midfield three were very good.”

Akins’ brace took him past 100 career league goals, with Clough adding: “I thought he might have got more than that already as he’s been around for quite a while but, to get to three figures while being such a good team player, is a good achievement.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was fuming with his team’s “weak” display and perplexed by the discrepancies between the side’s home and away form, with 13 of this term’s 19 points having come on the road.

“I’m bitterly disappointed because we were well short of what was required and let the fans down,” Weaver said. “Every single one of us was just weak and full credit to Nigel Clough and his team because they were hungrier tonight and we were beaten by the better team.

“We were too easily beaten and I won’t be going to bed happy. For the first goal, we know (Aden) Flint can be hard to deal with at the far post but, then, you have to deal with the second ball and we were just very dozy.

“They looked a threat every time they went forward and we didn’t win the battle against (Lucas) Akins either. We also looked scared to have a shot at goal in case we got booed, but I don’t think we have a threatening atmosphere in the ground.

“We have been very deserving of our away wins this season, but we look a shadow of ourselves at home and we’ve got to create a better atmosphere here by doing better.”