Steve Parkin: Wrexham must cut out the need for late winning goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Parkin: Wrexham must cut out the need for late winning goals

By Press Association
Steve Parkin was pleased with the points (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Parkin was pleased with the points (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wrexham assistant Steve Parkin hailed his side’s resilience and belief to go to the end as they scored a last-gasp winner in the 2-1 victory against Sutton.

Paul Mullin’s fantastic early finish put the Red Dragons ahead at the Racecourse before Aiden O’Brien equalised after the break, but substitute Elliot Lee struck just before full-time to ensure Wrexham crept into Sky Bet League Two’s top three.

Wrexham have made a habit of scoring late goals this season and Parkin was a relieved man after the latest one, though he hopes they do not end up relying on it as the campaign progresses.

He said: “I think they believe in the dressing room that they go right to whatever it may be, the 100th minute if necessary, and I think they always feel as though they’re going to have a chance.

“The resilience to keep the ball in the box and keep it alive was there for everybody to see, but I think the key thing is we don’t want to be relying on that all the time, and we have already relied on it quite a bit this season, but at the end of the day there’s loads of different ways to get three points and we’ll take it.

“We got the early goal which we needed, never really capitalised on that but had some good play, some good patient play without creating the chances that we wanted to.

“To come up with such a quality goal at the end to get the points for us was a big relief.”

Sutton boss Matt Gray cut a disappointed figure after conceding late on, but believes a throw-in in the build-up to Lee’s strike went against his side.

He said: “It’s a blatant throw-in to us in about the 88th minute and everyone in the ground I believe knows it’s our throw and he gives it to them and it puts them right back on the front foot again.

“It goes against you and it’s a real key moment for me at a big stage of the game that I’m just gutted hasn’t gone for us because the lads are just getting a second wind and ready to go again.

“I was very pleased with the performance, there were so many good things, so many positives, but unfortunately late heartbreak and it’s very hard to take.

“My players have been absolutely superb, run through a brick wall, put their bodies on the line, showed some real moments of quality as well. We were thoroughly in the game and to get done at the end, I just feel gutted for them and disappointed we haven’t at least got a point.”