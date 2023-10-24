Neil Critchley happy to win but knows Blackpool made it hard for themselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Critchley happy to win but knows Blackpool made it hard for themselves

By Press Association
Neil Critchley felt his side let Cheltenham back in (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Critchley felt his side let Cheltenham back in (Richard Sellers/PA)

Neil Critchley lamented Blackpool’s inability to kill Cheltenham off despite holding on for a 3-2 victory.

The Seasiders surged into a 3-0 first-half lead and that would prove enough to earn a third win in six League One games.

Shayne Lavery, Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele all scored for the home side to put them in cruise control.

But a brace from Will Goodwin made it a nervy ending for the hosts – an unnecessarily fraught finish in their manager’s view.

“We made what could’ve been a comfortable night really difficult,” said Critchley. “We were very good in the first half and played very well – we could’ve had one or two more goals.

“We started the second half quite well and had some chances to finish the game, but we didn’t. They changed and that made a difference to them.

“When they get the second goal, it’s game on. I was disappointed with our second half, but I have to look at the positives as well and remember we still won the game.

“The players need to learn, and we will only get better. You’ve got to remember we still deservedly won the game.
“We were the team that deserved to win the game so let’s not forget that.”

Cheltenham did end their long wait for an away goal in League One when Ben Williams found Goodwin in the box and he netted from a tight angle.

His second came on 86 minutes when he touched home from close range after Rob Street’s looping header was not dealt with.

Cheltenham boss Darrell Clarke was left to rue lapses in the first half for his side’s fourth straight loss on the road in the league.

“Obviously disappointed with that first-half defending,” said Clarke. “Too many times their long balls caused us problems and we didn’t deal with that at the back.

“Second half, the response was good. We get that goal just before half-time and we get another one and we are chasing it. We are chucking more forward players on and the boys kept to it, so credit to them for that.

“It’s always going to be a difficult game for ourselves, coming to a team like Blackpool who are going to be in the top six. They have a squad of talent, but for effort, commitment and desire, it was all there to see.

“We are just really disappointed with the soft goals we gave away. We have to deal with the back post for the first one. The second one is a lucky deflection, when it ricocheted about three times and the other one he gets his shot away too easily for me.

“We are disappointed with that, even if they got a bit of luck for one of them. We kept going, working hard and caused them one or two problems. We’ll go again. “