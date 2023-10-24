Paul Simpson hails Carlisle’s ‘important’ win over Burton

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson hailed his team’s “important” win as goals from Jordan Gibson and Joe Garner completed a 2-1 League One comeback victory over in-form Burton.

Simpson also praised the character of a side that had lost their last three games in all competitions without scoring a goal.

Carlisle trailed to Mark Helm’s 28th-minute goal before top-scorer Gibson equalised in the 53rd minute and Garner wrapped up a vital victory two minutes from time.

“Maybe we should have got something at the weekend (at Portsmouth) which we didn’t,” said Simpson. “So, it was really important we got a win, not even a draw.

“We showed good patience throughout the game which we knew we would have to.

“We expected them to do what they did because they are difficult to break down.

“We knew they were waiting for us to make a mistake and they punished us with the one mistake we made in the first half.

“I just said at half-time keep doing the things we have been doing but make it count in the final third. It was about the test of our character.

“Could we keep doing the right things and not lose our heads and our belief in what we are doing?

“The fans stuck with us and the players showed good attitude and character to keep going.

“They kept persevering, probing and trying to find the right pass. In the end we got two good goals which earned us three points. And we absolutely deserved this win.”

Burton manager Dino Maamria saw his side lose for the first time in nine games, with a bid for a fifth successive victory ending tamely.

“It was a tough night but credit to Carlisle, they played well and deserved to win,” said Maamria. “It is a tough place to come.

“We scored a good goal in the first half but were put under a fair bit of pressure.

“I thought the officials played their part in putting us under some pressure; some free-kicks and throw-ins which were ours.

“Their decisions gave them momentum and we couldn’t get out.

“We had chances in the second half and Josh Walker hit the side netting.

“We weren’t at it and there are reasons for that. We had to make two substitutions at half-time we didn’t want to make.

“But we can’t look back at the run we have been on.

“That run is gone now so we have to rest and recover and start another one, starting Saturday.”