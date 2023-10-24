Ian Evatt commends Bolton’s self-belief after snatching late win at Wycombe

Ian Evatt commended Bolton’s exceptional mindset as they ran away 4-2 winners over Wycombe in a dramatic finish at Adams Park.

Brentford loanee Paris Maghoma scored his first for the club before George Thomason doubled Bolton’s lead in the first half.

Wycombe pulled a goal back in the second half through a Luke Leahy wonder strike and David Wheeler equalised for the home side with less than 10 minutes remaining.

But Bolton dug deep to claim a 4-2 win – the club’s first-ever victory at Wycombe – through an Eoin Toal header and substitute Aaron Morley’s penalty in the dying minutes.

“We were excellent in the first half in the way that we played as we had a lot of bravery at times,” Evatt said.

“You don’t come here and expect to have it your own way for 90 minutes.

“They scored an outstanding goal just after half-time and in football, momentum is everything.

“We were sticking with it and even when we weren’t at our best at times, we got through it.

“We limited them with the chances they had so when they scored from the set-play to equalise, it would have been easy for the lads to duck away and feel sorry for ourselves.

“But we have developed a mindset where we keep believing, and the two lads that came off the bench had a serious impact in the way that we won, as one was scored from a corner, and the other was from the penalty.

“We got in behind them which caused that and, overall, I’m delighted for all my players as we knew we had a bad record coming here.”

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield rued a ‘sucker-punch’ finish to the clash.

“We’re disappointed for the way the first half went but when we got the first goal from Luke, and what a goal it was, we were right back in it,” he said.

“We were in the ascendancy, we were in their half and we were good value for a point.

“We’re bitterly disappointed not to get anything from the game.

“We got them pressed and were able to play the way we wanted to play as we created shots, had attacks and tested their keeper but it wasn’t to be this evening.

“Bolton’s third goal came so soon after we equalised so it could be a mentality thing. It happened so quickly.

“The crowd were brilliant when we got it back to 2-2 as they were right behind us, so at the point, the boys were looking to find the winner but unfortunately, we were sucker-punched on two occasions.”