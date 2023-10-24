Ian Evatt commends Bolton’s self-belief after snatching late win at Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Evatt commends Bolton’s self-belief after snatching late win at Wycombe

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s Bolton claimed a first-ever victory at Wycombe (John Walton/PA)
Ian Evatt commended Bolton’s exceptional mindset as they ran away 4-2 winners over Wycombe in a dramatic finish at Adams Park.

Brentford loanee Paris Maghoma scored his first for the club before George Thomason doubled Bolton’s lead in the first half.

Wycombe pulled a goal back in the second half through a Luke Leahy wonder strike and David Wheeler equalised for the home side with less than 10 minutes remaining.

But Bolton dug deep to claim a 4-2 win – the club’s first-ever victory at Wycombe – through an Eoin Toal header and substitute Aaron Morley’s penalty in the dying minutes.

“We were excellent in the first half in the way that we played as we had a lot of bravery at times,” Evatt said.

“You don’t come here and expect to have it your own way for 90 minutes.

“They scored an outstanding goal just after half-time and in football, momentum is everything.

“We were sticking with it and even when we weren’t at our best at times, we got through it.

“We limited them with the chances they had so when they scored from the set-play to equalise, it would have been easy for the lads to duck away and feel sorry for ourselves.

“But we have developed a mindset where we keep believing, and the two lads that came off the bench had a serious impact in the way that we won, as one was scored from a corner, and the other was from the penalty.

“We got in behind them which caused that and, overall, I’m delighted for all my players as we knew we had a bad record coming here.”

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield rued a ‘sucker-punch’ finish to the clash.

“We’re disappointed for the way the first half went but when we got the first goal from Luke, and what a goal it was, we were right back in it,” he said.

“We were in the ascendancy, we were in their half and we were good value for a point.

“We’re bitterly disappointed not to get anything from the game.

“We got them pressed and were able to play the way we wanted to play as we created shots, had attacks and tested their keeper but it wasn’t to be this evening.

“Bolton’s third goal came so soon after we equalised so it could be a mentality thing. It happened so quickly.

“The crowd were brilliant when we got it back to 2-2 as they were right behind us, so at the point, the boys were looking to find the winner but unfortunately, we were sucker-punched on two occasions.”