Jimmy Dunne was naive for quickfire bookings – QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth

QPR head coach Gareth Ainsworth admitted defender Jimmy Dunne was naive for his quickfire double booking which turned the game in the 2-0 defeat to West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Dunne was booked for coming back onto the pitch too early then sent off two minutes later for allegedly marking the penalty spot after West Brom were awarded a spot-kick.

Brandon Thomas-Asante crashed home from the spot in the 59th minute before Grady Diangana tapped home the second eight minutes later.

“There was a crazy moment to give the penalty away and then a crazier, more naive moment with the red card,” said Ainsworth.

“I spoke to the referee and he said there was an incident on the penalty spot with the West Brom player.

“I asked him if he was absolutely certain that it was the player he recognised and he said ‘yes, 100 per cent’, so a second yellow was warranted. If it’s true, it’s very naive.

“The first yellow was coming back onto the pitch too early.

“You can accept getting done by football but when you lose a player to that – if it is that – then it’s very naive.”

Rangers have now suffered five straight defeats to remain third from bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

The pressure is mounting on Ainsworth and they face leaders Leicester at home on Saturday, but he vowed things will improve.

“We’ve got some really good players but I’m sure there’s enough to turn it around,” he insisted.

“We’re going to get out of this and one way or another, I’ll get these boys fighting.

“I know the frustrations of the fans and supporters all over the world make managers targets and sometimes they have to take flak.

“There’s pressure from day one because you get judged on results, but I don’t fear anything.”

West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan admitted patience was the key to breaking down QPR as he prepares to celebrate his first anniversary in charge of the club on Wednesday with a return to the top six.

“It was a question of patience and being mature enough because sometimes when you play against 5-4-1, it’s not easy to attack,” he said. “The key in these type of games is not to concede counter-attacks, and at the same time to create chances.

“But at the same time it’s important to dominate so you can create something.

“Things like passing the ball in front of the player instead of the back because if you play at his back, that can lead to you being off balance and you can give them the advantage.

“One thing which helped us was how we were attacking down the sides – having Diangana and Matt Phillips one against one.

“The key was to stretch their last nine with players such as Nathaniel Chalobah and Jed Wallace making runs in behind, which allowed us to start to stretch them and allowed us to get them one-v-one.”