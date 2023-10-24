David Wagner: Norwich players are struggling for confidence after poor run

David Wagner admits he needs to try and “find the ideas and solutions to get the confidence back” into his Norwich players after another defeat.

The Canaries have now lost seven out of their last 10 matches in all competitions after Middlesbrough claimed a 2-1 win at Carrow Road.

Sam Greenwood and Samuel Silvera gave the visitors a 2-0 lead before Jonathan Rowe pulled one back for Norwich in the last minute.

Wagner said: “Of course it’s frustrating.

“We were below par today, we had some spells in the first half, first 15 minutes we were OK. In the second half, we had maybe half an hour where we were OK as well but, in general, it was not a good performance.

“In terms of the effort and attitude, I have no complaints. I will not blame the players, they really tried and fought.

“We looked affected confidence-wise unfortunately and that’s why we weren’t able to perform to our level and conceded this defeat.

“We conceded goals again which were hard to take, from the moment we conceded them and how we conceded them. It’s difficult to take. Football life is not always easy.

“At the minute, it’s hard, that’s the truth.

“It’s me that has to find the ideas and solutions to get the confidence back into the players, to show them a way out of this difficult period that we have.

“The only way you can do it is you stick together, take it on the chin and prepare yourself to be better in the next game.”

By contrast, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was “encouraged” by his resurgent side’s display.

Carrick, who is celebrating a year in charge of Boro, said: “It was a hell of a game and a really tough one.

“It took a lot of effort to get over the line. You saw our teamwork and our team spirit. They played smartly to understand the plan, apply it and stick to it. I thought the boys were fantastic.

“I thought we limited them really well.

“I know they had a lot of shots, but they weren’t really dangerous or in areas where we wouldn’t be comfortable with. It was disappointing to concede one in the end – that was the one where we maybe did just let them get into a good area.

“But maybe that also shows how well the lads have done that we feel aggrieved by that so late on. I can’t fault the lads though. I’m really encouraged by it.”