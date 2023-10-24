Michael Flynn fumes at Swindon ‘throwing points away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Flynn fumes at Swindon ‘throwing points away’

By Press Association
Michael Flynn was angry with Swindon’s loss (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Michael Flynn was angry with Swindon’s loss (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Michael Flynn said Swindon need to stop giving points away if they are to sustain a promotion challenge.

Connor Mahoney’s first-half goal earned Gillingham a 1-0 victory as the Kent side leapfrogged their rivals into the League Two play-off places.

Flynn said: “We have to stop throwing points away.

“We have absolutely dominated the game, but we gave away a poor goal. We know that Mahoney is left-footed and we have let him cut in on his left, nobody put any real pressure on him.

“The chances we missed were poor, they should have been in the back of the net.

“We have missed a header from three yards and you don’t see the Wrexhams and the Stockports missing those kind of chances.

“Wrexham have gone and scored an 89th-minute winner again today – that can’t be just by luck, that is about belief, it is about being clinical, and it is about a winning mentality.”

Gillingham ended a barren run on the road with a first away win in five.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first period as Mahoney came inside from the right and drilled the ball low and a deflection wrong-footed keeper and namesake Murphy Mahoney.

Swindon were almost level moments later when Dan Kemp clipped the ball into Jake Young, whose powerful volley was spectacularly saved down low by Jake Turner.

Swindon’s Charlie Austin turned a corner just wide and Murphy Mahoney denied Macaulay Bonne one on one at the other end. Gillingham could have put it beyond doubt when they won a 74th-minute penalty after a foul from Harrison Minturn but Cheye Alexander stepped up and side-footed it well wide.