Football rumours: Newcastle considering short-term move for Kalvin Phillips

Newcastle could be set to revisit their interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. According to the i, the 27-year-old could be brought in as short-term cover for Sandro Tonali, who is facing a ban following investigations into alleged betting offences.
The Liverpool Echo reports the Reds are among several Premier League clubs interested in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. Citing website 90min, the paper says Liverpool, along with Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa, are all keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.
And the Birmingham Mail says Aston Villa and West Ham have been told by Real Madrid that the price tag for in-demand midfielder Brahim Diaz is about £17.8million.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Jamal Musiala: The Bayern Munich winger is weighing a move to Manchester City or Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports Deutchland.
Jack Clarke: The Sunderland Echo says Sunderland are keen to ward off interest from Burnley by tying down the 22-year-old winger to a new contract.
