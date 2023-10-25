Sale condemn ‘disgusting abuse’ aimed at Tom Curry and his family

Tom Curry’s club have hit out at the “disgusting abuse” directed at the England player since he alleged he was racially abused in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

The flanker alleged he was called a “white c***” by Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi in the first half of the match and World Rugby is now investigating the matter.

Curry has been subjected to online threats since he made the allegation and his team Sale Sharks issued a statement expressing their strident support for him on Wednesday.

“Sale Sharks’ owners, players, coaches and staff are absolutely appalled by the nature and level of disgusting abuse directed at Tom Curry and his family in relation to an incident in the England v South Africa World Cup semi-final,” the post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

“Everyone at the club stands fully and proudly behind Tom and we look forward to welcoming him back to Carrington.”

Sale’s director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the Daily Telegraph: “I don’t understand how what someone does on the rugby field causes them to receive threats.

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said Curry was being supported by his team-mates (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It is disgusting. It is out of order. I am not on social media for this very reason.”

England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said on Tuesday that Curry’s team-mates would have “got round him” and added: “I’m sure he’s getting every bit of support that he needs.

“I’m not sure you can ever put yourself in those shoes and know that feeling. What I do know is he’s an impressive young man who, if selected on Friday (for the third-place play-off match against Argentina), will pour everything into that England shirt as he has done on the previous 49 occasions.”