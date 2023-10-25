Nathan Broadhead nets winner as high-flying Ipswich battle past Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nathan Broadhead nets winner as high-flying Ipswich battle past Bristol City

By Press Association
Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring Ipswich’s goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring Ipswich's goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Nathan Broadhead fired the only goal as Ipswich maintained their impressive Championship record with a 1-0 victory over Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The high-flying visitors went in front after 16 minutes when Broadhead accepted a George Hirst pass inside the box and drilled a right-footed shot past Max O’Leary from 15 yards.

It proved enough to settle an open, entertaining contest, which did credit to both teams.

The Robins came close to an equaliser in the second half, but were unable to overcome impressive opponents who closed the gap to leaders Leicester to five points with the first of their two games in hand.

Both clubs made one change, with City bringing in Jason Knight for Haydon Roberts and Ipswich replacing the injured Wes Burns with Kayden Jackson for their first game since October 7.

The hosts made a fast start. Sam Bell had a third-minute shot saved by Vaclav Hladky and Tommy Conway should have done better with a 12th-minute header straight at the Ipswich goalkeeper.

But soon Kieran McKenna’s team, cheered on a strong contingent of more than 2,000 travelling fans, were showing why they had begun the campaign so well.

O’Leary saved well from Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo and Rob Dickie made a goal-saving block before Broadhead broke the deadlock.

City responded well to going behind. Taylor Gardner-Hickman had a 27th-minute shot tipped over by Hladky and Matty James saw a volley blocked in a crowded penalty area.

O’Leary had to make another good save after 40 minutes, stretching to palm away a Hirst shot.

Just before the interval, Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy hit a sweet 25-yard shot that smacked against a post.

Ipswich began the second half where they had left off, O’Leary making another diving save to deny Leif Davis and Chaplin firing over with the City keeper stranded outside his box.

There was a scare for the visitors in the 63rd minute when Knight was fouled fractionally outside the penalty area and Conway’s low free-kick was gathered by Hladky.

Dickie headed over from a free-kick as City fought hard for an equaliser. But Ipswich remained dangerous and substitute Omari Hutchinson sent a low 74th-minute shot narrowly wide.

City substitute Harry Cornick went even closer moments later, his left-footed shot striking a post and the ball rolling agonisingly along the goal-line before being cleared.

The home side piled on the pressure in the closing stages and centre-back Dickie twice went close with headers.

But Town defended with an intensity and commitment to match their slick approach play and held on to claim three hard-earned points.