On this day in 2008: Harry Redknapp appointed Tottenham boss

Harry Redknapp was appointed Tottenham manager following the sacking of Juande Ramos, on this day in 2008.

Ramos, who had lifted the League Cup just eight months previously, was dismissed following a dismal start to the season, with Spurs rock bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from eight games.

Chairman Daniel Levy paid £5million in compensation to Portsmouth to secure the release of Redknapp, who had won the FA Cup with Pompey the previous season.

Harry Redknapp led Spurs to the Champions League quarter-finals during his time in charge (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sporting director Damien Comolli was also sacked along with Ramos as Levy oversaw an overhaul of player recruitment.

Redknapp’s tenure began with a 2-0 victory over Bolton – the team’s first win in the league that season – on the day he was appointed.

When discussing his motivation for the move, Redknapp said: “I just thought maybe it was time to move on and Tottenham are a big, big club.

“I thought, ‘Let’s just give it a go before it is too late’.”