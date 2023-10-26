Football rumours: Manchester United weighing up David de Gea return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Manchester United weighing up David de Gea return

By Press Association
David de Gea has been linked with a return to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
David de Gea has been linked with a return to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United are reportedly considering re-signing recently-released goalkeeper David de Gea. According to The Sun, United bosses are planning to offer the 32-year-old a short-term deal to return to Old Trafford as cover for when current keeper Andre Onana represents Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations in January. De Gea’s contract expired in the summer but he has yet to find a new club.

Leicester City v Roma – UEFA Europa Conference League – Semifinal – First Leg – King Power Stadium
Roma’s Tammy Abraham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham Live reports Tammy Abraham could leave Roma to return to the Premier League at the end of the season. Citing TEAMTalk, they say the 26-year-old striker is the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs and would be open to a return to England. Abraham joined the Italian side from Chelsea in 2021.

And the Daily Mirror says Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen could be set for a return to the starting XI after impressing manager Erik ten Hag off the bench in the Red Devils’ 1-0 Champions League win over FC Copenhagen.

Crystal Palace v Fulham – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Joao Palhinha in action for Fulham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Joao Palhinha: German outlet Bild reports Bayern Munich are reconsidering their pursuit of the Fulham midfielder.

Jamal Musiala: Manchester City are exploring the possibility of signing the Bayern Munich winger, according to Spanish outlet Sport.