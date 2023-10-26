RFU ‘deeply disappointed’ as World Rugby closes case against Mbongeni Mbonambi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RFU ‘deeply disappointed’ as World Rugby closes case against Mbongeni Mbonambi

By Press Association
World Rugby has closed its investigation into Mbongeni Mbonambi, left, for an alleged racist comment to Tom Curry, right (Mike Egerton/PA)
World Rugby’s decision to close its investigation into the alleged racist slur directed at Tom Curry by Mbongeni Mbonambi due to insufficient evidence has drawn a furious response from the Rugby Football Union.

Curry claimed to referee Ben O’Keeffe in the second quarter of England’s World Cup semi-final defeat by South Africa on Saturday that he had been called a “white c***” by hooker Mbonambi.

In an unexpected development, the RFU revealed that it disclosed to the inquiry that Curry “had also been the victim of the same abuse, from the same player” when the rivals clashed at Twickenham last November.

World Rugby announced it has been unable to find evidence of either incident, but the RFU insists the case should have been presented to an independent disciplinary hearing.

“The RFU fully supports Tom Curry in raising the racially abusive behaviour he experienced. The RFU is deeply disappointed by the decision taken by World Rugby,” an RFU statement read.

“The decision not to put the evidence before an independent disciplinary panel has denied the disciplinary process the opportunity to hear Tom Curry’s voice and to independently assess his account of these serious events, together with the other available evidence.”

The saga has overshadowed the build-up to Friday’s bronze final between England and Argentina and the final between New Zealand and South Africa 24 hours later.

Curry will win his 50th cap when he lines up against the Pumas, despite facing extensive online abuse since his allegation against Mbonambi was picked up by the ref mic during the 16-15 defeat by the world champions.

“In their continued full support of Tom, the RFU together with the England squad, condemns the disgusting abuse he and his family has received on social media as a result of his having had the courage to put unacceptable behaviour that has no place in society or on the rugby field, in the public eye,” the RFU statement added.

Tom Curry, left, speaks to referee Ben O’Keeffe
Tom Curry, left, speaks to referee Ben O’Keeffe (Mike Egerton/PA)

World Rugby began looking into the incident on Monday having received an official complaint from the RFU.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby, warranting a thorough investigation,” a World Rugby statement read.

“Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges.

“Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light.

“It is important to note that World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith, and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious.

“World Rugby is also concerned by the social media abuse that both players have been subjected to this week.

Referee Ben O'Keeffe, right, speaks to England and South Africa captains Owen Farrell, left, and Siya Kolisi, centre
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi, centre, expressed support for Curry over online abuse (Adam Davy/PA)

“There is no place in rugby or society for discrimination, abuse or hate speech, and World Rugby urges fans to embrace the sport’s values of respect, integrity and solidarity.”

Mbonambi starts the World Cup final after being picked in the front row as the only established hooker in South Africa’s squad.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi revealed that he has been in contact with Curry to show his support in response to the online abuse to which the Sale flanker has been subjected.

“I have spoken to him, I sent him a message. He is someone I respect,” Kolisi said.

“We can take it as players, when it comes to you it’s fine, but when families are involved it’s different. I have let him know we are supporting him, we are thinking of him.”

SA Rugby welcomed the decision not to take any action in a statement that for the first time since the saga began revealed that Mbonambi had denied any wrongdoing.

“Any form of racism is abhorrent to SA Rugby and the Springbok team, whose purpose is to do everything in its power to assist in uniting our diverse and multicultural nation,” a statement read.

“Bongi Mbonambi is an experienced, respected and decorated Test player and, needless to say, denied the allegations from the outset. SA Rugby has absolute faith in the honesty and integrity of Bongi.”