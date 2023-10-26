Matty Ashton and Ben Currie added to England squad for second Tonga clash

Warrington duo Matty Ashton and Ben Currie have been added to the England squad for their second clash with Tonga in Huddersfield on Saturday as head coach Shaun Wane warns his players to guard against the possibility of a backlash.

Ashton and Currie replace Tommy Makinson and Morgan Knowles, both of whom sustained injuries in England’s gruelling 22-18 win in St Helens on Sunday in the first of a three-match series against the Southern Hemisphere side.

Wane said: “Last week was a real battle of attrition and we fought hard to come out on top, but we still have work to do to win this three-game series.

Warrington’s Ben Currie has been added to the England squad for their second clash with Tonga (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We know that Tonga will be hurt, they’ll come out even stronger, and will be seeking revenge this weekend. It is up to us to ensure that doesn’t happen and we come away with the victory – and the series.”

Ashton’s call-up to the 19-man matchday squad will represent only his second international appearance after the 25-year-old winger previously featured in England’s 64-0 thrashing of France in April.

The 29-year-old Currie featured in England’s run to the final of the 2017 World Cup but has played for his country just twice in the last six years, also including the win over France.

Wane added: “Matty Ashton impressed me earlier in the year during the mid-season international against France and has continued on the same path over the last few weeks. I’m really pleased to be able to give him an opportunity against Tonga.”

Huddersfield prop Chris Hill will make his 35th full international appearance on Saturday, while the team will once again be captained by St Helens full-back Jack Welsby as George Williams serves the last of his two-match suspension.