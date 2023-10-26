Man Utd reveal Premier League record annual revenue but still make loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Man Utd reveal Premier League record annual revenue but still make loss

By Press Association
Manchester United have announced record revenues for the year ending June 30, 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester United have announced record revenues for the year ending June 30, 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester United have reported a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4million for the year ending June 30.

The figure is 11 per cent up from the previous year and beats the previous league record set by United in 2019, but the Red Devils have still reported a loss of £42.1million.

The record earnings come in spite of the fact they were in the Europa League, rather than the more lucrative Champions League, last season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly close to securing a 25 per cent stake in United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly close to securing a 25 per cent stake in United (Peter Byrne/PA)

The club have also predicted revenue for the 2023-24 period will be between £650m and £680m.

The announcement comes at a time when the founder of the INEOS chemicals company, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is reported to be close to securing a 25 per cent stake in the club.

United’s wage bill for the period was down £52.8m to £331.4m, which the club attributed to “squad turnover” and their absence from last season’s Champions League.

The report confirmed no dividends had been paid to the Glazer family who own the club.

Premier League highest reported annual revenue
Premier League highest reported annual revenue (PA Graphic)

The Glazers announced last November they had commissioned work to look at ‘strategic alternatives’ to help the club grow, which included consideration of a sale.

It now appears they will remain in control, with Ratcliffe reported to be taking a 25 per cent stake and gaining control over football operations.

The PA news agency understands Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim withdrew his interest in a full takeover earlier this month.

Part of his bid was understood to be a commitment to clear all of the club’s debt.

United reported long-term debt at £507.3million. The figure was given as 650m US dollars in the accounts – unchanged from the previous year – but the report said the year-on-year change in the exchange rate meant the figure in sterling was a lower amount this year compared to last.