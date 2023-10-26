England ‘at end of cycle’ in ODIs – Michael Atherton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England ‘at end of cycle’ in ODIs – Michael Atherton

By Press Association
England captain Jos Butler reacts after losing to Sri Lanka by eight wickets at the Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Former England captain Michael Atherton said the current one-day side could be “at the end of the cycle” after another dismal batting display at the Cricket World Cup.

Defending champions England won the toss in a must-win group game against Sri Lanka but were bowled out for 156 in just 33.2 overs.

Sri Lanka raced to an eight-wicket win in 25.4 overs as England’s fourth defeat in five games was sealed in the shortest match of the tournament.

Sky Sports pundit Atherton said: “It’s all very saying what you want to do when you’re struggling and down on confidence, it’s not always easy to put those fine words and aspirations into practice.

“We’ve all been there in teams that are low on confidence and are struggling. No team has a divine right to be at the top of its game all the time.”

Ben Stokes (43) and openers Jonny Bairstow (30) and Dawid Malan (28) were the only batters to make any impression as wickets fell at regular intervals against a Sri Lanka side who had also won only one of their first four matches.

Atherton added: “We’ve looked at the factors over the last five games of this competition, but if you look a bit deeper you could argue this is a team at the end of the cycle.

“You could argue that the lack of 50-over cricket and the lack of England’s ability to put what they consider to be their best one-day team in 50-over cricket has camouflaged some of the weaknesses and decline that we’ve seen.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – First Test – Day Two – Edgbaston
Former England captain Michael Atherton says this current ODI side could be at the end of its cycle (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s all come together in the performances we’ve seen in Mumbai over the last couple of days and this one here in Bengaluru.”

Fellow pundit and former England captain Nasser Hussain said it was a “lame excuse” to blame the structure of English cricket and not the players, several of whom lifted the trophy at Lord’s four years ago.

Hussain said: “What I don’t like is giving players a cop out and I think we sometimes do that in English cricket.

“When they win the 50-over World Cup and the 20-over World Cup (we say) ‘Aren’t they great? They’re brilliant’. And when the wheels come off ‘it’s the structure of English cricket (at fault). We’re a disgrace. We play 20-over cricket, we play 100-ball cricket, we don’t play enough 50-over cricket’.

“How much 50-over cricket domestically has Virat Kohli or Heinrich Klaasen played, or anyone out here. They just don’t play it domestically, they learn from T20 franchises around the world.

“It’s such a lame excuse. You’re giving the players a cop out when you blame the structure – the structure that made them world champions. It is exactly the same structure.”

England appeared under-cooked coming into the tournament with one warm-up game against New Zealand completely washed out and a win over Bangladesh affected by rain.

Hussain said: “Yeah, you may have taken the eye off the ball a little bit and not given them enough practice and games leading in to this tournament.

“But it was the structure that produced them so, when they mess up, it’s they who messed up and not the structure.

“County cricket makes the cricketers that we are, whether it be The Hundred, The Blast, 50-over, whatever and – when they fail – they take the responsibility in my opinion.”

England are back in action against tournament favourites India on Sunday, while they also have to play Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan.