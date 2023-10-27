On This Day in 2008 – Steve Borthwick named England captain by Martin Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2008 – Steve Borthwick named England captain by Martin Johnson

By Press Association
England manager Martin Johnson and his captain Steve Borthwick during the 2008 RBS 6 Nations launch in London (David Davies/PA)
England manager Martin Johnson and his captain Steve Borthwick during the 2008 RBS 6 Nations launch in London (David Davies/PA)

Steve Borthwick was appointed England captain on this day in 2008 as manager Martin Johnson placed his faith in the Saracens lock forward.

Borthwick had been skipper three times earlier in the year when tight-head prop Phil Vickery, who had led England to the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, was unavailable.

Vickery’s starting spot was no longer secure in the face of competition from Matt Stevens and World Cup winner Johnson turned to a player who filled his second-row position.

Steve Borthwick
England coach Martin Johnson with captain Steve Borthwick before the Investec Challenge Series match at Twickenham (Steve Parsons/PA)

Borthwick missed out on England’s 30-man World Cup-winning squad five years earlier, but the 29-year-old had won 39 caps by the autumn of 2008.

“Steve is a good leader who always prepares thoroughly for matches at club and international level,” Johnson said after promoting Borthwick to the captaincy.

“I will not be giving him a specific amount of time in the job, I just want to support him as much as possible.”

Borthwick had a baptism of fire in the role with Twickenham Tests against South Africa, Australia and New Zealand after an opening 39-13 victory over the Pacific Islanders.

All three games against the southern hemisphere superpowers were lost in one-sided fashion, and Borthwick faced fierce criticism from fans and the media.

But Johnson kept faith with him and Borthwick guided England to second place in the 2009 Six Nations Championship.

Steve Borthwick
Borthwick reacts during a Investec Challenge Series match at Twickenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Borthwick was confirmed as captain for the 2010 Six Nations, in which England finished third, but he sat out the final game against France after aggravating an ongoing knee injury.

He missed the summer tour to Australia and never played for England again, finishing with 57 caps and having captained the side 21 times.

Borthwick was appointed England head coach in December 2022 and his side reached the semi-finals of the following year’s World Cup in France, losing 16-15 to South Africa.