Football rumours: Newcastle target former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

What the papers say

Newcastle United will look to bolster their midfield with Al Hilal’s former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, The Sun reports. The move comes after Newcastle’s Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months for betting breaches.

Chelsea are looking to sign teenage midfielder Gavi, who may leave Barcelona due to financial restrictions. The Daily Express says Barcelona could sell the Spaniard for £87million. Gavi has played in two of three Champions League games so far this season and 10 times in La Liga.

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo (Mike Egerton, PA)

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly ready to sign a new long-term deal with the club after boss Marco Silva signed a new contract, according to the Standard.

Social media round-up

Newcastle exploring options to reduce Sandro Tonali's wages after betting ban Exclusive @Tom_Morgs & @LukeEdwardsTele#TelegraphFootball I #NUFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 26, 2023

🚨🔵 EXCL: Abdoulaye Doucouré, set to sign new deal at Everton very soon. Understand agreement’s on the verge of being sealed over new contract until June 2025. Option until June 2026 will be included. Deal at final stages, set to be completed #EFC pic.twitter.com/Jnjvk27INy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez (Zac Goodwin, PA)

Julian Alvarez: Manchester City would only sell the 23-year-old Argentinian forward for £80million or more, Football Insider reports.

Kevin de Bruyne: Football Insider also says Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in bringing the 32-year-old Manchester City midfielder to the league in 2024.