How Wales fared at World Cup and what the future holds for Warren Gatland’s men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

How Wales fared at World Cup and what the future holds for Warren Gatland’s men

By Press Association
Louis Rees-Zammit scored five tries for Wales during the Rugby World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Louis Rees-Zammit scored five tries for Wales during the Rugby World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Wales reached the Rugby World Cup knockout phase for a fourth successive tournament before bowing out against quarter-final opponents Argentina.

And that represented a solid achievement given Wales’ struggles earlier in the year when poor form was matched by off-field issues such as financial and contractual uncertainty that almost led to a players’ strike.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on Wales’ World Cup campaign.

Results

Wales
Wales players celebrate a record 40-6 victory over Australia in Lyon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Pool C opener against unpredictable Fiji in Bordeaux meant Wales’ hopes of progressing from their group faced an immediate threat, but they overcame the challenge – just. Wales led by 18 points thanks to tries from Josh Adams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit and Elliot Dee, but Fiji hit back spectacularly through two tries before star back Semi Radradra dropped the ball as Wales’ try-line beckoned during the dying seconds.

A 32-26 victory was followed by them beating Portugal 28-8 in Nice, before Wales romped to a record 40-6 win against Eddie Jones’ hapless Australian team and Georgia were seen off 43-19 as Warren Gatland’s men secured top spot in the pool and collected 19 points from a possible 20.

They were favourites to beat Argentina at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome and reach the semi-finals, but Wales unravelled after building a 10-point advantage, losing 29-17 in what they will view as a huge missed opportunity.

Selection

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland’s consistency of selection was key for Wales at the World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales head coach Gatland saw the World Cup build-up begin by losing almost 300 caps’ worth of experience as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb all retired from Test rugby in quick succession. An extended training squad went through punishing camps in Switzerland and Turkey before Gatland’s final 33-strong squad for France featured 16 players at their first World Cup.

The entire group had competitive minutes, and Wales’ three biggest games – Fiji, Australia and Argentina – saw just one enforced change of personnel after number eight Taulupe Faletau broke his arm during the Georgia win. There were also impressive moments from relative newcomers like Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza as Gatland got his selection spot-on.

Star performers

A number of players stood out for Wales as they made impressive progress through their group. Wing Rees-Zammit was the only player to start all four pool games and the quarter-final, and he scored five tries, including a hat-trick against Georgia.

Squad co-captain Jac Morgan – aged just 23 – evoked memories of a 22-year-old Sam Warburton skippering Wales in the 2011 World Cup through inspired leadership and superb performances, while North’s fourth World Cup – a Welsh record – was highlighted by impressively assured displays in midfield.

Lock Will Rowlands was another whose all-round quality helped keep his side on the front foot, and Faletau looked back to his world-class best before injury struck. Wales’ World Cup campaign was very much a collective effort.

The future

Fly-half talisman Dan Biggar bowed out of international rugby following Wales’ loss to Argentina, but his enthusiasm for the future led to him stating: “A strong core of young players will know that they have got the talent to rub shoulders with the best of the best. I really think the future is bright for Welsh rugby”.

Wales’ quarter-final demise will mean frustration in the short term, but optimism should soon take over. Biggar has left the international arena, while Japan-bound backs Liam Williams and Gareth Anscombe will not feature in the Six Nations later this season, but strong foundations have been laid, accompanied by a sprinkling of star-dust in players such as Rees-Zammit, Dyer, Costelow and Morgan.

And with Gatland at the helm, Wales’ next four-year World Cup cycle could prove one to savour.