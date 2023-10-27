Manchester derby takes centre stage this weekend – Premier League talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester derby takes centre stage this weekend – Premier League talking points

By Press Association
Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in his first Manchester derby last season (Martin Rickett/PA)
After a midweek of drama in European competition, the Premier League returns with plenty of eye-catching fixtures.

As well as the first Manchester derby of the campaign, teams towards the bottom of the table go head to head.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the action.

Haaland v Hojlund

Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line for their teams in the Manchester derby on Sunday
Erling Haaland hit a hat-trick when Manchester City beat neighbours Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium a year ago.

The free-scoring Norway striker, however, drew a blank in a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford and the FA Cup final win in June.

City will be favourites when they make the short trip to the red side of Manchester on Sunday afternoon and Haaland will no doubt be the main goal threat.

United will hope two slender wins in the space of three days has prepared them for the derby, with their own forward, Rasmus Hojlund, in line for his first taste of the fixture.

A season finale for Toon Army’s Tonali?

Sandro Tonali is set to start a 10-month ban after Newcastle's clash with Wolves
Newcastle splashed a handsome £55million to land Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer – but he has just been hit with a 10-month ban after admitting to betting charges during his time at AC Milan.

While the suspension rules Tonali out for the remainder of the campaign – as well as Euro 2024 should holders Italy qualify – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hopeful he will have one of his new recruits available for Saturday’s trip to Wolves.

According to reports, authorities in Italy are yet to ratify the ban, opening up the prospect of a season swansong for the 23-year-old.

Bournemouth and Burnley in battle at the bottom

Between them, Bournemouth and their weekend visitors Burnley have taken just seven points from 18 Premier League games this season – leaving both sides in the bottom three.

Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola will be hoping to pick up a first league victory since his appointment in the summer with newly-promoted Burnley suffering similar struggles.

Vincent Kompany’s men won at Luton earlier in the month and, despite the slow start of both teams, victory at the Vitality Stadium could take them above the drop zone.

Luton go behind Emery lines

Aston Villa have won their last 11 Premier League home matches under Unai Emery
Luton’s five points keeps them just ahead of the bottom three heading into the weekend’s round of fixtures, but the Hatters face what is becoming an increasingly daunting prospect – a trip to Villa Park.

Unai Emery has guided Aston Villa to 11 successive home wins, with Arsenal the last side to leave with three points well back in April.

Luton will be buoyed from the fact they battled from two down to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest last week, but recent history is against Rob Edwards and his players, who will also be tasked with keeping the in-form Ollie Watkins quiet.

Blunted Blades face Arsenal test

While Bournemouth, Burnley and Luton are early strugglers, the Premier League table is being propped up by winless Sheffield United.

The Blades have taken just one point from their opening nine outings back in the top-flight – although boss Paul Heckingbottom will take some comfort from their improved showing in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United last time out.

They head to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, coming up against unbeaten Arsenal who will be keen to keep pace at the top as Mikel Arteta aims to build another sustained title tilt.