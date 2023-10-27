Queen’s Park winless run continues as Partick Thistle claim share of spoils

Queen’s Park saw their winless Championship streak extended to eight games following a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw at home to Partick Thistle.

The hosts dominated the majority of the first-half possession but could not break the deadlock with efforts from Lewis Reid and Dom Thomas kept out before Alex Bannon headed wide, while the Spiders had a goal ruled out for a foul on Thistle goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

At the other end, Brian Graham and Kerr McInroy both tested Calum Ferrie before Louis Longridge conceded a penalty – on the stoke of half-time – which Steven Lawless converted to put the visitors ahead.

Queen’s Park equalised seven minutes into the second half as Ruari Paton fired home a spot-kick of his own, awarded following a foul from Ola Williams on Jack Turner.

Four minutes later, Turner picked out the top corner to hand the home side the lead, but they were pegged back on-loan Swindon striker Tomi Adeloye moments later as the spoils were shared.