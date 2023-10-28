Daniel Farke thinks there is even more to come from Crysencio Summerville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Daniel Farke thinks there is even more to come from Crysencio Summerville

By Press Association
Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring against Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring against Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Daniel Farke believes Crysencio Summerville can get even better after the forward scored twice in Leeds’ 4-1 thrashing of Huddersfield at Elland Road.

The Dutchman – who also scored twice at Norwich last weekend – also set up a goal for Dan James as Leeds raced into a 4-0 lead during a dominant first-half display.

But Farke would like to see more from the 21-year-old, with the Leeds boss insisting: “In terms of end product he has improved a lot in comparison to the start of the season.

“I think he was already playing on a top level but it is necessary for a young player to develop so that he is getting goals and assists.

“(In training) We are always bringing him into situations where he has to finish, where he has to find the finishing pass under pressure.

“It is about consistency, so a really good week in terms of end product but come on, keep going.”

Farke was delighted with his side’s performance, adding: “If you are 4-0 up at half-time I don’t think you can complain too much.”

James fired in the opener from 25 yards as Leeds eventually made their early pressure pay.

Summerville picked his spot for the second as the visitors’ defence failed to cope with Leeds’ free-flowing style with forward Georginio Rutter once again proving a handful.

Rutter was involved again in Leeds’ third, laying the ball off to Summerville who burst from his own half to set up James who fired a shot across Lee Nicholls.

Rutter again provided the chance for the fourth Leeds goal which came in first-half stoppage time.

He burst down the left and cut the ball back for Summerville who had time to turn twice inside the area before beating Nicholls with a shot which went through a crowd of players.

Huddersfield were gifted a consolation by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier who was unable to hold a shot from Sorba Thomas from outside the area.

Michal Helik had timed his move to stay onside and he fired in the rebound from close range with 70 minutes on the clock.

Huddersfield boss Darren Moore admitted his side suffered a disappointing day to end a poor week for his players on the back of a 4-0 home loss to Cardiff.

Moore said: “It’s a disappointing afternoon. It’s probably capped off what’s been a bad week for us results wise and in terms of performance.”

Moore felt his side missed the chance to get back into the game before Leeds got their second goal.

He added: “They went 1-0 up and we had a chance and if we could have capitalised on that… After that Leeds got two quick goals.

“We got into some wonderful threatening areas. When we got the ball around the Leeds area we just chose the wrong pass.

“The two quickfire goals from Leeds took the game away from us. We know they are a threatening team, certainly here.”

Moore was pleased with the way his players responded after the break, though, saying: “I made a couple of changes at half-time to solidify the team but the game just petered out in the second half.

“What I don’t want to do is lay the blame anywhere. We win together and we suffer defeats together as one.

“The team need to and will show better. We have to get back working and put this poor week behind us very quickly and move on.”