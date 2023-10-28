Jordan Roberts thunderbolt sets Boro on way to win over disappointing Derby

Jordan Roberts’ first-half strike and a late goal from Kane Hemmings sealed a 3-1 victory for Stevenage over Derby.

Boro’s first victory in four games lifted them up to sixth in the Sky Bet League One table, but a second straight away defeat for the Rams saw some of their fans call for the removal of manager Paul Warne.

Stevenage went ahead in the 32nd minute when a 25-yard free-kick was teed up for Roberts, whose thumping effort flashed past Derby keeper Joe Wildsmith.

Derby responded six minutes later when Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made the most being left unattended at the near post to slot in an equaliser.

Boro, though, restored their lead with the final kick of the first half when Alex MacDonald’s free-kick flew past Wildsmith despite the Rams goalkeeper getting a touch.

A notable victory for the hosts was then secured with six minutes remaining when Luther James-Wildin’s low ball across allowed Hemmings to notch his first goal for Stevenage from close range.