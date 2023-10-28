Colchester make it back-to-back victories as they end Accrington’s winning run

Managerless Colchester made it back-to-back wins as Joe Taylor’s strike secured a 1-0 win over in-form Accrington.

The U’s sacked Ben Garner five days ago and have since chalked up two victories, while promotion-chasing Stanley’s four-game winning streak came to an end.

Colchester started well, with Taylor’s sixth-minute strike cleared off the line and Arthur Read’s 11th-minute effort pushed onto a post by Jon McCracken.

Stanley then got on top and Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman made a number of strong saves to keep out Shaun Whalley, Joe Pritchard and Tommy Leigh.

Despite Accrington’s pressure and double-figure chances, Colchester opened the scoring in the 57th minute.

Taylor broke from his own half and the on-loan Luton striker’s initial shot was saved by McCracken but he pounced to fire home from a tight angle for his eighth goal of the season.

Goodman pushed a Josh Andrews effort onto the crossbar while McCracken denied Connor Hall at the other end.

Stanley piled on the pressure in added time with Goodman superbly denying Andrews and Josh Woods coming close.