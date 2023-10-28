Colchester make it back-to-back victories as they end Accrington’s winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colchester make it back-to-back victories as they end Accrington’s winning run

By Press Association
Joe Taylor scored the only goal of the game (David Davies/PA)

Managerless Colchester made it back-to-back wins as Joe Taylor’s strike secured a 1-0 win over in-form Accrington.

The U’s sacked Ben Garner five days ago and have since chalked up two victories, while promotion-chasing Stanley’s four-game winning streak came to an end.

Colchester started well, with Taylor’s sixth-minute strike cleared off the line and Arthur Read’s 11th-minute effort pushed onto a post by Jon McCracken.

Stanley then got on top and Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman made a number of strong saves to keep out Shaun Whalley, Joe Pritchard and Tommy Leigh.

Despite Accrington’s pressure and double-figure chances, Colchester opened the scoring in the 57th minute.

Taylor broke from his own half and the on-loan Luton striker’s initial shot was saved by McCracken but he pounced to fire home from a tight angle for his eighth goal of the season.

Goodman pushed a Josh Andrews effort onto the crossbar while McCracken denied Connor Hall at the other end.

Stanley piled on the pressure in added time with Goodman superbly denying Andrews and Josh Woods coming close.