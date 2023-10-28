Cheltenham move off the bottom with victory at Port Vale

Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke made a winning return to former club Port Vale as his team moved off the bottom of League One with a 2-1 victory.

A brace from captain Sean Long secured the Robins just their second victory of the season and extended the Valiants’ winless league run to eight matches.

After a cagey opening 20 minutes, Cheltenham began to apply some pressure and Vale goalkeeper Connor Ripley was forced into making a good save from Rob Street’s attempt.

But it was the hosts who went ahead in the 32nd minute, when Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine found the net with an acrobatic effort after skipper Nathan Smith guided a header from a corner to the back post.

Their lead lasted only 10 minutes though, with Long blasting home after latching onto a loose ball in the penalty area.

Elliot Bonds nearly put Cheltenham in front within moments of the second half starting, but his dipping long-range shot hit the crossbar.

The visitors kept patiently probing and got their reward in the 66th minute as Long’s deflected effort looped over Ripley and into the net.

The home side never really looked like scoring an equaliser and were booed off at full-time while Clarke, who was sacked by Vale in April and appointed Cheltenham boss in September, came away delighted.