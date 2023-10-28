Exeter hit back to draw with Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exeter hit back to draw with Lincoln

By Press Association
Ryan Trevitt scored a deserved equaliser (Nick Potts/PA)
Exeter ended a run of six straight defeats with a 1-1 draw against Lincoln courtesy of Ryan Trevitt’s late equaliser at St James Park.

Exeter looked nervous early in the game and on 20 minutes, their failure to clear a long throw cost them as Will Aimson’s missed header allowed Paudie O’Connor to cross and Alistair Smith fired into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Exeter responded with their best chances coming on the stroke of half-time when Demetri Mitchell slipped the ball through to Admiral Muskwe, who fired wide with only Lukas Jensen to beat, and then James Scott missed a glorious chance when he misconnected with a deep cross and Jensen saved his header.

Exeter were much-improved after the break, although Sean Roughan smashed the ball against the crossbar when he should have scored from a Lincoln counter-attack.

But Exeter’s pressure finally told with a deserved equaliser in the 81st minute when Mitchell picked out Trevitt and the Brentford loanee headed in from eight yards.

Mitchell then missed a great chance as he shot wide after being played in on goal, but despite plenty of late pressure Exeter could not get the winning goal that they deserved on the balance of play.