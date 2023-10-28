Harry Winks’ late goal against 10-man QPR sees leaders Leicester march on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harry Winks’ late goal against 10-man QPR sees leaders Leicester march on

By Press Association
A late goal from Harry Winks secured Leicester another Championship victory (Aaron Chown/PA)
A late goal from Harry Winks secured Leicester another Championship victory (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry Winks’ late goal gave Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man QPR and maintained their five-point lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

After Stephy Mavididi opened the scoring, Andre Dozzell equalised shortly before the interval, but was sent off early in the second half.

Struggling QPR – who have now lost six matches in a row and remain one off the bottom of the table – battled hard, but the Foxes eventually made their numerical advantage count with 10 minutes left.

The ball was worked out to Winks, who made space for the shot and rifled in a right-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area for the midfielder’s first Leicester goal since moving from Tottenham.

QPR have won just once at home in more than a year and now have lost all but one of their seven home games this season.

A spirited showing probably somewhat eased the pressure on Gareth Ainsworth, but a defeat away to fellow strugglers Rotherham next weekend would put his future as R’s boss in more doubt.

Leicester dominated possession from the start and QPR had an early let-off when Cesare Casadei headed over from six yards from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner.

However, luck went against Rangers when they fell behind on the half-hour mark.

Mavididi cut in from the left and Albert Adomah’s attempt to block the shot resulted in a looping deflection which went beyond keeper Asmir Begovic and in off the far post.

QPR responded well to the setback and equalised five minutes before half-time.

Lyndon Dykes’ header from Adomah’s cross was cleared off the line by Hamza Choudhury, but the ball dropped to Dozzell, who fired home left-footed from the edge of the penalty area.

Dozzell, though, soon from hero to villain when he was sent off on 59 minutes for two cautions.

Abdul Fatawu reacted angrily to a challenge from Dozzell, who raised a hand towards the Leicester winger and was shown a first yellow card for the foul followed by another for the retaliation.

It reduced QPR to 10 men for the second successive match, with Jimmy Dunne having been dismissed during the midweek loss at West Brom.

Already without injured centre-backs Steve Cook and Morgan Fox, Dunne’s absence further limited Ainsworth’s defensive options as Leicester closed out victory when Winks struck late on.

Rangers can at least take some encouragement from the fight they showed against a Leicester team which has won 13 of their opening 14 league games this season and seem very much on course for promotion back to the Premier League.