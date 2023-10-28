George Thomas header ends Cambridge’s winless run against nine-man Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Thomas header ends Cambridge’s winless run against nine-man Carlisle

By Press Association
George Thomas ended Cambridge’s eight-match winless run in a 1-0 victory over Carlisle (Simon Marper/PA)
Cambridge ended an eight-game winless run in League One with a 1-0 victory over nine-man Carlisle 1-0 at the Abbey Stadium.

After an uneventful first half, the Us went on to dominate the second and their pressure paid off 17 minutes from time when Liam Bennett’s cross was headed home by George Thomas, eight minutes after his arrival as a substitute.

The away side missed a big chance to take the lead inside the first two minutes when Jack Armer pulled the ball back to Danny Butterworth, who could only shoot wide of the far post.

Cambridge’s pressure built after the break, with Carlisle goalkeeper Tomas Holy getting down well to push James Brophy’s effort wide at his near post in the  69th minute.

Moments after that he was a spectator as Bennett tried his luck from distance, his shot curling narrowly off target, before Thomas opened the scoring.

Carlisle’s afternoon got worse seven minutes from the end when Armer was dismissed for collecting his second yellow card, before Alfie McCalmont also saw red in added time for a dangerous high tackle on Paul Digby.