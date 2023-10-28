Nathan Sheron forces draw between Oldham and Altrincham at Boundary Park

Nathan Sheron struck 11 minutes from time as Oldham denied Altrincham a return to winning ways in the Vanarama National League following a 2-2 draw.

Altrincham first went ahead after a quarter of an hour when Chris Conn-Clarke’s whipped cross was headed beyond Mathew Hudson by Justin Amaluzor.

But Oldham levelled for the first time after half an hour when Kieron Freeman exchanged passes with James Norwood, who lashed into the roof of the net from close range.

Altrincham retook the lead in the 35th minute after Hallam Hope was penalised for an apparent handball in the area, which led to Conn-Clarke stepping up and sending Hudson the wrong way with his spot-kick.

But fifth-placed Altrincham, whose five-match winning run was ended by a 1-1 stalemate against Kidderminster in midweek, were denied all three points here as Sheron thumped home from just outside the box as the spoils were shared.