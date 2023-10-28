High-flying Ipswich come from behind to sink Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

High-flying Ipswich come from behind to sink Plymouth

By Press Association
George Hirst (left) celebrates his goal with Leif Davis (George Tewkesbury/PA)
George Hirst (left) celebrates his goal with Leif Davis (George Tewkesbury/PA)

High-flying Ipswich came from a goal down to stretch their unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship to nine games with a 3-2 victory over Plymouth.

Morgan Whittaker scored a stunning opener for the visitors after seven minutes but Town equalised with time running out in the first half following an own goal by former Norwich full-back Bali Mumba and George Hirst gave Town the lead just after the break.

Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky came to the rescue as Argyle pressed during the closing stages, but Marcus Harness struck in the 86th minute to put the game beyond Argyle, despite a late reply from Joe Edwards.

The result keeps Ipswich nine points ahead of third-placed Leeds and five points behind leaders Leicester.

The Tractor Boys almost took the lead after three minutes when Conor Chaplin played in Hirst who prodded the ball goalwards but Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper managed to grab the ball on the goal-line.

Argyle struck first through Whittaker. He collected the ball on the right and strode forward before unleashing a terrific shot from 20 yards which flew past Hladky and into the top-left corner of the goal.

Sierra Leone international Mustapha Bundu, who was brought on in the 19th minute for Argyle’s Ryan Hardie, found himself in acres of space on the right and as he progressed into the Ipswich penalty area, George Edmundson managed to make a last-ditch tackle just outside the box, despite appeals for a free-kick from the visitors.

That was the impetus Town needed to get back into the game and they equalised in the 47th minute through an own goal from Mumba.

It came following Ipswich’s ninth corner of the game. Adam Randall headed the ball across the penalty area and Massimo Luongo back-heeled the ball towards goal, striking Mumba and trickling past Cooper into the goal.

Town took the lead in the 54th minute through Hirst. Leif Davis played a sumptuous ball forward and the Ipswich striker raced clear to fire the ball beyond the despairing Cooper from just inside the penalty area.

Ipswich came close to scoring a third when Omari Hutchinson’s turn and shot inside the penalty area was deflected behind and Town keeper Hladky proved to be the saviour when he first produced a wonderful save from a Dan Scarr header and used his feet to deny Joe Edwards.

The home side confirmed their victory when a low cross from Davis found Harness whose first shot was blocked but he made no mistake at the second attempt.

However, they had to see out a nervous final few minutes when Edwards squeezed a shot past Hladky in the first minute of stoppage time.