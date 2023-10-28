Burton and Leyton Orient share the spoils in game of few chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Burton and Leyton Orient share the spoils in game of few chances

By Press Association
Burton skipper Deji Oshilaja had the best chance of the game (Mike Egerton/PA)
Burton skipper Deji Oshilaja had the best chance of the game (Mike Egerton/PA)

Burton and Leyton Orient ground out a goalless draw in the first ever meeting between the two sides.

Separated only by goal difference in the League One table at the start of the game, it came as no surprise that it was a tight contest.

Albion looked to make a quick start with Josh Walker testing Sol Brynn in the visitors’ goal in the opening minutes.

Joe Powell, who scored a screamer in the victory over Bristol Rovers last weekend, almost added to his collection with a curling right-footed effort that went inches wide.

Ruel Sotiriou got in behind the Burton defence as half-time approached but a poor touch allowed Burton keeper Max Crocombe to come out and smother the danger.

Brewers midfiedler Mark Helm fired straight at Brynn as the second half saw the game spark into life and Jordan Brown looked to give the Os a lift with a rising drive that cleared Crocombe’s crossbar.

Burton skipper Deji Oshilaja spurned the best chance of the game, blazing over from 10 yards in the closing stages, although Sotiriou almost nicked the points for the visitors with a rising stoppage-time drive that Crocombe clawed away.