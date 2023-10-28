Sam Stanton’s stoppage-time strike gives Raith dramatic win against Dunfermline

Sam Stanton struck at the death as second-placed Raith claimed the Fife derby spoils in a 1-0 victory over Dunfermline.

A dull game was heading for a goalless draw, but midfielder Stanton fired into the bottom right-hand corner three minutes into stoppage time to seal the points just as he did at East End Park two months ago.

After a poor first half, Rovers were grateful to Polish goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski who pulled off a double save to deny Owen Moffat and then Aaron Comrie after the break.

Raith applied the pressure after that scare as the lively Lewis Vaughan tested Deniz Mehmet with a long-range strike, but Stanton struck late on to keep the pressure on cinch Championship leaders Dundee United.