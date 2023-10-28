Peterborough fend off 10-man Blackpool’s fightback to climb up to fourth

Peterborough survived a Blackpool comeback to win 4-2 during an exciting Bloomfield Road encounter.

Kwame Poku put Posh ahead when he fired home Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross, but they missed the chance to double the lead when Mason-Clark saw his penalty saved by Dan Grimshaw after being brought down by Matt Pennington.

Blackpool’s task became harder when Olly Casey was dismissed early in the second half for bundling over Ricky-Jade Jones and the visitors added insult to injury when Harrison Burrows netted the resulting free-kick.

Nicholas Bilokapic denied Sonny Carey twice in quick succession as Blackpool sought a response, but Poku slipped in Jones before the hour for Peterborough’s third to seemingly put the game to bed.

But the hosts scored twice in the space of four minutes through Kenny Dougall’s header and Carey, who was first to the rebound when Bilokapic parried James Husband’s shot to set up a grandstand finish.

Posh held firm, however, and Mason-Clark put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time with a close-range finish to lift his side to fourth.