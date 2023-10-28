Dave Challinor remaining grounded despite yet another victory for Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor remaining grounded despite yet another victory for Stockport

By Press Association
Stockport manager Dave Challinor is not getting carried away (Tim Markland/PA)
Stockport manager Dave Challinor is keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite his side continuing their winning run with a 2-0 home victory against 10-man Tranmere.

The table-topping Hatters broke two more club records thanks to a 10th straight Sky Bet League Two victory and an 11th in all competitions.

Despite those hugely impressive achievements, Challinor is not getting carried away.

He said: “It’s always brilliant when you break a club record of course, and we are on a great run.

“But for me it’s just about ticking another one off.

“I know from my years as a manager that you must never take anything for granted.

“We’re doing well, yes, but then there’s the expectation that goes with it.

“I’ve always drummed into my players that there must never be a sense of entitlement there, we always have to earn every single point.

“At this level it’s tough, and there’s no free hits.

“We played some great football in League Two last season and went on some great runs, but ultimately we didn’t get promotion.

“That has to remain the goal.

“Today the sending-off changed the game just after half-time.

“It helped us, but there was also a slight lack of urgency at times.

“We had to be patient and in the end we’ve thoroughly deserved the three points.”

Stockport led at the interval thanks to Isaac Olaofe’s well-taken 12th goal of the season.

The hosts wrapped up victory through Antoni Sarcevic as struck shortly after Rovers’ Harvey Saunders was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.

It was another miserable day for Rovers boss Nigel Adkins, whose side slid into the drop zone.

This was a fourth straight loss and they are still pointless on the road this season.

Adkins said: “This was always going to be a huge challenge for us, we knew that. It was an uphill challenge.

“Stockport have got plenty of big threats so we had to try and stop them playing.

“We went behind after five minutes, but to be fair, after that the lads showed real resilience and at just 1-0 down at half-time, we were in the game.

“The sending-off straight after half-time changes the whole complexion, though.

“Despite that, we still created chances, and their keeper made two great saves.

“On another day we’d have got a VAR decision too for an offside that wasn’t.

“Stockport are top, we’re down near the bottom, so you don’t always get those decisions.

“We’ve just got to stick together as a group.

“We’ve got to learn the lessons from this and now we go into the FA Cup game next week looking to bounce back.”