Liam Rosenior happy with Hull after they see off Preston

Liam Rosenior cherished a “big three points” after the 1-0 win at home to Preston propelled Hull into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

Jaden Philogene’s exceptional strike after 68 minutes was the difference and the former Aston Villa midfielder was unquestionably the stand-out player in a tight encounter.

Rosenior said: “I think for 80 minutes we completely controlled and dominated the game.

“We were the better team and came out on the right side of the result.

“We were the team who wanted to play football and I think the right side won on the day.

“Hopefully it gives the players confidence we can win games consistently at this level.

“It was a big three points and we showed different sides to our game. You need to be able to see things out and we did that.”

Philogene emerged the match-winner, yet he should have scored in the first half when Jean Michael Seri put him through one-on-one with Freddie Woodman.

But the England Under-21 international had far too many touches and was hustled out of possession.

Hull had only won once before at home this season and the natives grew restless when Preston enjoyed a good spell of possession after the restart.

The visitors also had a decent penalty shout waved away when Alfie Jones tangled with Alan Browne inside the box.

Philogene remained the game’s domineering presence, though, and scored his third goal of the season with a thumping low hit that screwed off the right post and into the bottom corner.

Rosenior said: “It was a brilliant individual goal and that’s what Jaden is capable of.

“He was so disappointed in the dressing room at half-time when he didn’t score but we got around him as a group and said, ‘The next one will go in’

“We had a huge turnaround in the summer and it has taken time – we’ve got a young team – but this gives the players confidence and composure that we’re on the right track.

“We look more solid and we look like we’re not going to concede. I felt really comfortable with the team.

“It’s nice when the players look at the table and see us in the top six, but we have just got to keep working hard because anything can happen in this league.”

Preston’s early-season promise has been dampened by a troubling run of form.

They are now without a win in seven, but manager Ryan Lowe was convinced fortune was not on North End’s side at the MKM Stadium.

He said: “We tried everything to not only get one point, but to get three points.

“We definitely deserved something from the game, but we can’t have their best player have that moment – we didn’t quite deal with the goal as well as we should have done.

“It’s hard to get back from that because any team in the Championship can see a game out.

“I couldn’t have asked for anymore, really. I thought a fair result was a draw – two football teams trying to lock horns – but we could have done better with the goal.

“The lads have given us everything, but we lacked a little quality in the top end. We’ve just got to make sure we learn quickly from it.”

The game was refereed by fourth official Martin Woods after Lewis Smith was taken ill just before the match.

Lowe was, however, judicial with his comments about Browne’s penalty shout.

He said: “We feel let down by a decision which has cost us.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say. The defender’s made a rick because he let the ball bounce and maybe if Browny stays down we get it.

“It’s frustrating as we were building up momentum at the time.”