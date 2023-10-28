Ian Evatt staying grounded after Bolton stretch winning run

Ian Evatt refused to get carried away by his Bolton side winning three League One matches in the space of eight days.

Wanderers are only outside of the top two on goal difference after a 2-0 win at Charlton.

Bolton boss Evatt said: “It’s been a really good week – it’s been a positive week. To win the two games we have, away from home, in particular – a lot of travelling – against two very good teams is great credit to the players.

“It takes a huge amount of togetherness and people to buy into what we’re doing. Some players haven’t played today but they are there supporting the players. Some that have know the standards now are sky-high and when they do get opportunities they need to apply themselves in the right manner.

“It was an outstanding first-half performance. We wrestled control of the game. We should and could have scored more. They made it a transitional game second half and went gung-ho. We created so many chances and looked such a powerful team and front foot. We defended the box when we needed to.

“We created a hell of a lot. I’m delighted with the week and the points we’ve got but it’s only a week in football – we know things can change pretty quickly, so there is no-one getting ahead of themselves. We need to reset and get ready for an FA Cup match next week.”

The visitors scored twice in the space of five first-half minutes.

A short-corner routine saw wing-back Randell Williams curl in from the edge of the penalty area in the 16th minute – the Addicks were down to 10 men with Terell Thomas waiting to come back on after receiving treatment.

Soon after Dion Charles thrashed the ball past Ashley Maynard-Brewer to take his goal tally for the campaign into double figures.

Addicks head coach Michael Appleton was left unhappy with referee Geoff Eltringham.

“One goal is a wonderful finish and sometimes that happens – you can’t do too much about that,” he said.

“I get the ruling when you have got a player off the pitch. He (Eltringham) made it clear that the ball was sufficiently down that side for him not to enter the pitch.

“What made it doubly difficult was because the ref blocked Scott Fraser from being able to track the ball and it came from the side that Terell would be defending.

“Apart from the two goals, I can’t be too disappointed. I’m obviously disappointed to lose 2-0 against a good side but when it comes to xG (expected goals) we were higher than Bolton.

“That may be hard to believe but I can actually believe that. It’s easy when you’re losing to feel sorry and step away from it but the way the players reacted in the second half gives me great confidence going forward.

“There is still a belief within the group they can do good things this season.

“First half we were a little bit shy of them and weren’t aggressive enough. We probably showed them too much respect.”