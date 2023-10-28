Edinburgh City beat Annan to claim first win of Scottish League One season

Edinburgh City claimed their first win of the Scottish League One season as they edged to a 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Annan Athletic.

Robert Mahon put the capital club ahead in the seventh minute with a left-foot finish but Tommy Goss levelled from the spot after being upended in the area by Scott Mercer on the half hour.

Robbie Leitch restored Edinburgh’s lead on the stroke of half-time and, 10 minutes after the interval, Matty Douglas’ foul in the box allowed Danny Handling to convert the resultant penalty.

Edinburgh held on for their first league win at the 11th time of asking – despite Dominic Docherty’s last-minute penalty – although they remain at the foot of the table, two points behind Annan.

League leaders Falkirk swept aside Alloa 3-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Alfie Agyeman struck in the third and 23rd minutes, while Coll Donaldson also scored before half-time as Falkirk claimed a ninth win from 11 matches.

Hamilton later made sure the gap to Falkirk remained at two points by winning at Montrose by the same scoreline.

Joe McGlynn, Jamie Barjonas and Kyle MacDonald all scored for the Accies.

Lewis Moore’s 89th-minute strike lifted Kelty Hearts to a 1-0 win over Stirling, whose attempts to hang on for a point despite Josh Cooper’s dismissal early in the second half were thwarted at the death.

Cove Rangers also left it late, with Rumarn Burrell’s effort seven minutes from time sealing a 1-0 victory at Queen of the South.