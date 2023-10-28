Nigel Clough hails Mansfield’s ‘absolutely incredible’ 19-match unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nigel Clough hails Mansfield’s ‘absolutely incredible’ 19-match unbeaten run

By Press Association
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield are unbeaten in 19 games (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield are unbeaten in 19 games (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough admitted the 2-1 League Two home win over battling Walsall had been the toughest and most pleasing of what is now a sensational 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions from the start of the season.

Aden Flint’s 16th-minute opener was cancelled out by Ryan Stirk’s 52nd-minute equaliser on his return to his old club before Jordan Bowery scuffed a 71st-minute winner, amid a string of missed chances for the home side.

On the run, Clough said: “It is absolutely incredible and I am delighted with it.

“Games like today are very important ones to win and it was probably the most hard-fought we’ve had out of the 19 games. It feels as good as any of the results we’ve had this season.

“We should have been out of sight again. We have to convert a bigger proportion of the chances we’re creating. We had plenty today and only scored two goals.

“Walsall are a very genuine side and you know they will cause you some problems at some stage in the game and for 10 to 15 minutes after their goal, they did.

“They came back from behind three times at Newport recently. They never give up and we never felt comfortable until the final whistle.”

Stags went ahead from a George Maris corner. Flint’s far-post header was kept out by a combination of goalkeeper and crossbar and Davis Keillor-Dunn’s follow-up was blocked before Flint fired home from close range.

But Walsall levelled from their first shot on target as Tom Knowles got down the right and crossed low for Stirk to bury.

Mansfield continued to create chance after chance and won it when Will Swan’s cross was met by a scuffed Bowery volley which went in off the far post.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler said: “There was plenty there for me to be pleased with but we are frustrated to end up on the wrong side of the result.

“We knew they would be a threat from set plays. Aden Flint is a big old lump and he is fantastic in the air. He has done that time and time again and we were unable to stop him – which gave them that momentum.

“The winner was a very stuffy goal to concede. It was frustrating as I thought we were on top in the second half. Nothing really dropped for us.

“We came out really well. We switched to a 4-3-3 just before half-time and it that seemed to alter the momentum of the game and got us back on the front foot.

“I think we have a really good group and the makings of a team that can be very good in this division. We need to get some bodies back and improve things in January.”