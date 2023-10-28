Derek Adams praises ‘prolific’ Michael Mellon after Morecambe win again

Morecambe boss Derek Adams praised Michael Mellon after the young striker’s second-half hat-trick fired the Shrimps to a 4-1 win over AFC Wimbledon.

The on loan Burnley forward, and son of Oldham boss Micky Mellon, picked up his first English Football League hat-trick with a clinical performance in front of goal to down the Dons.

Adams said: “Michael is prolific and really can score goals. He did ever so well to get his hat-trick and it was a very good performance from him today.

“He was always in and around the 18-yard box and getting in on the end of crosses and when you have a player like that in good form it always gives you a chance.”

Morecambe have moved into the League Two play-off places after a fourth straight win and they are unbeaten in the competition since September 16.

The Shrimps sit three points off the automatic promotion places and eight behind leaders Stockport having played two fewer games than all of the top three.

Adams added: “We have put ourselves into a good position with games in hand and I’m really pleased with the way we played.

“We have had to make quite a few changes in recent weeks with injuries and suspensions but everyone who has come in has done a good job and there is real competition for places all over the field.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was at a loss to explain his side’s capitulation after the break as their winless run was extended to five matches.

He said: “It is difficult to explain the difference from the first half to the first 20 minutes of the second half.

“We did everything we wanted to do apart from score in the first half.

“The football was as good as it has been all season and we were in complete control of the game and we should have been two up.

“At the break we told them to keep doing the same stuff and the goals would come. And within 30 seconds of the restart we are a goal down.

“We lost our way and our composure for 15 minutes and went individual and you can’t have success like that.”