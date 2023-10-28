‘Time for next phase’ as Grimsby sack Paul Hurst after loss to Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Time for next phase’ as Grimsby sack Paul Hurst after loss to Doncaster

By Press Association
Paul Hurst has lost his job (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Grimsby’s owners want to go in a new direction after a 1-0 defeat at Doncaster ended Paul Hurst’s second stint in charge.

Hurst found the price for a five-game winless league run was his job, with the Mariners four points above the League Two drop zone.

Hurst got them into the league in 2022, as he did in 2016, but chairman Jason Stockwood said change was needed.

“It is with sadness and disappointment that we’ve reached this point. Since May 2021, we’ve had a positive relationship with Paul and Chris [Doig, assistant manager],” he said.

“We’re proud of our achievements under their leadership: our promotion from the National League, the historic FA Cup run, and attaining our highest league position in 17 years. However, it’s time to embark on the next phase of the club’s development.

“We’re grateful for their hard work and wish them future success. They are an indelible part of our history and will always be welcome at Blundell Park.”

Classroom time paid off for the Doncaster rearguard as they returned to winning ways.

Manager Grant McCann had been critical of his side’s defensive performance in the 3-0 defeat to Salford earlier in the week.

But he was full of praise for his back line as they shut out Grimsby in a scrappy game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“It’s a credit to the players,” he said. “We conceded three goals on Tuesday night but over the last few days we’ve worked hard with the back five and the goalkeeper.

“We’ve watched back goals that we’ve conceded and talked about why we’ve conceded them. Are we moving quick enough when balls come back? And we’ve put some work in on the training ground.

“I’m pleased to see it come to fruition and it gives us something to build on. We feel we’ve got players in the team that can hurt people, if we can keep those clean sheets.

“It was important for us to get the win and bounce back from the disappointing defeat.

“We were poor in possession. When you are like that, you’ve got to stay strong defensively and you’ve got to find a way to win and we did that.”

The victory was Doncaster’s sixth from nine League Two matches and was secured with a 72nd-minute penalty from Joe Ironside after substitute Kyle Hurst was brought down in the box by Gavan Holohan.

There had been little between the two sides for the majority of the game, with Harry Clifton missing an early headed chance to put Grimsby in front.

McCann said: “I’m really pleased with the commitment the lads showed and the substitutes made a massive impact.

“It wasn’t pretty but we got the three points and that was the main thing.”