Home Sport

New boss Mike Williamson hails ‘desire and togetherness’ after MK Dons win

By Press Association
MK Dons edged a League Two win at Stadium MK on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)
MK Dons edged a League Two win at Stadium MK on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)

New boss Mike Williamson hailed the “desire and togetherness” of his MK Dons side after they made it back-to-back wins with a 3-2 League Two success at home to Swindon.

Williamson’s first game in charge ended in defeat at Accrington last weekend but consecutive home victories have followed under the former Gateshead manager.

Max Dean, Warren O’Hora and George McEachran’s own goal were to thank against the Robins, leaving Williamson pleased with how his squad are performing in the early days of his reign.

“I’m happy with the result, obviously,” he said.

“I feel a similar kind of feeling that it was the lads’ raw talent, desire and togetherness that I can see that’s got this win.

“There are a lot of things we can see we can improve and work on, but two wins on the bounce is fantastic.

“When we concede, it is difficult but there’s so much work we’ve got to get into on the training ground.

“There are so many elements of the game in and out of possession and we keep reflecting on the fact the talent, raw desire and determination to fight and win and pick up second balls has carried us through.

“Hopefully when we get a few more hours on the training field, we can start to see a little more structure and detail.”

Dean was denied twice by Murphy Mahoney early on as the hosts started strongly and the former Leeds striker scored on his third attempt when he received Conor Grant’s pass and placed the ball home.

Swindon levelled just before the hour as Jake Young received McEachran’s pass and lashed a strike past Craig MacGillivray from the edge of the box.

But Dons went back in front seven minutes later, as Jack Payne and O’Hora combined for the latter to curl a shot home.

Mahoney was beaten again when an Alex Gilbey cross went in off McEachran, meaning Frazer Blake-Tracy firing home an injury-time free-kick to reduce the arrears was merely a consolation.

Swindon boss Michael Flynn said: “I’m not going to dress it up, it was flat and I don’t want to see many more like that.

“I’ve tried to change it today to freshen it up and maybe I’ve got to look at myself as well. But it led into them giving too much respect to MK Dons, first half.

“When the game went on, we made an early sub to get more pace and put Youngy on and it worked. We looked better, but again, we’ve gone and shot ourselves in the foot by giving away two poor goals.

“It’s not going to get any easier at the minute. We’ve just got to buckle down and stay in touching distance by January and add some quality to improve the squad, not just in numbers but quality-wise.”