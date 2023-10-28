Last-gasp Paddy McLaughlin strike snatches point for York at home to Halifax

Paddy McLaughlin’s strike in the third minute of added-on time helped struggling York salvage a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw at home to Halifax.

There was little to choose between the sides in the first 45 minutes, with Tyler Cordner volleying over for the hosts while Millenic Alli stung the palms of York goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy.

Florent Hoti broke the deadlock four minutes after half-time when he let fly with his left foot from 25 yards, with the ball curling beyond Sykes-Kenworthy and into the top corner.

Aiden Marsh and Quevin Castro were denied by Halifax goalkeeper Sam Johnson but just as it seemed York would have to reflect on a third successive league defeat, McLaughlin struck at the death.

The Northern Irishman stabbed a first-time shot beyond Johnson on the rebound after substitute Scott Burgess’ shot had been blocked by Ryan Galvin as Halifax’s two-game winning run was ended.

York remain in the relegation zone but only goal difference separates them from AFC Fylde, who are hovering above the bottom four, while Halifax sit sixth in the standings.