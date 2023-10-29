Sir Bobby Charlton tributes – in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sir Bobby Charlton tributes – in pictures

By Press Association
A fan made a banner in tribute to Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)
A fan made a banner in tribute to Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Manchester United team-mates, City opponents and fans paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Charlton, who died at the age of 86 earlier this month, was a key member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup team and enjoyed great success with United, who became the first English side to win the European Cup in 1968.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the images from the latest tributes to a much-loved figure in world football.

Sir Bobby Charlton
There was a giant banner in tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton inside Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Flowers were laid before the Manchester derby (Dave Thompson/AP)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Liverpool players observe a minute’s applause in memory of Charlton and Bill Kenwright at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Fans left flowers, shirts and scarves at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Charlton was remembered ahead of kick-off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
Former Manchester United and City players joined a tribute at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bobby Charlton
A black corner flag at Old Trafford in memory of Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)
A scarf on the empty chair formerly used by Charlton
A scarf was placed on the empty chair formerly used by Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)